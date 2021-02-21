Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI) Holdings Increased by Toronto Dominion Bank

Toronto Dominion Bank increased its stake in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI) by 136.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 201,970 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 116,575 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank owned approximately 0.12% of Motorola Solutions worth $34,346,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in Motorola Solutions by 1,488.4% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 3,954,354 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $41,957,000 after purchasing an additional 3,705,402 shares during the period. Orbis Allan Gray Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Motorola Solutions by 252.6% in the third quarter. Orbis Allan Gray Ltd now owns 2,187,501 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $343,023,000 after buying an additional 1,567,114 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Motorola Solutions by 94.3% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,103,045 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $331,544,000 after buying an additional 1,020,623 shares in the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. acquired a new position in Motorola Solutions during the third quarter worth about $149,046,000. Finally, Pendal Group Limited acquired a new position in Motorola Solutions during the third quarter worth about $69,819,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.62% of the company’s stock.

Get Motorola Solutions alerts:

Shares of NYSE MSI opened at $182.75 on Friday. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a one year low of $120.77 and a one year high of $187.49. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $175.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $164.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.89 billion, a PE ratio of 40.88, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.74.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The communications equipment provider reported $2.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.74 by $0.12. Motorola Solutions had a net margin of 10.39% and a negative return on equity of 158.99%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Motorola Solutions, Inc. will post 7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.71 per share. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 12th. Motorola Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.17%.

In other news, CEO Gregory Q. Brown sold 56,040 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.18, for a total value of $10,153,327.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Motorola Solutions from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Motorola Solutions from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Cowen increased their price objective on Motorola Solutions from $183.00 to $216.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their target price on Motorola Solutions from $160.00 to $190.00 in a report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on Motorola Solutions from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $155.69.

About Motorola Solutions

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides mission-critical communication solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Services and Software. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video solutions, as well as the implementation, optimization, and integration of networks, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety and first-responder agencies, municipalities, and commercial and industrial customers.

Recommended Story: Float

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI).

Receive News & Ratings for Motorola Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Motorola Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.