Mountain Province Diamonds (OTCMKTS:MPVDF) versus Exxaro Resources (OTCMKTS:EXXAY) Critical Contrast

Mountain Province Diamonds (OTCMKTS:MPVDF) and Exxaro Resources (OTCMKTS:EXXAY) are both basic materials companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, risk, profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Mountain Province Diamonds and Exxaro Resources’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Mountain Province Diamonds $208.24 million 0.61 -$97.03 million N/A N/A Exxaro Resources $1.78 billion 1.63 $679.76 million N/A N/A

Exxaro Resources has higher revenue and earnings than Mountain Province Diamonds.

Risk & Volatility

Mountain Province Diamonds has a beta of 1.62, meaning that its stock price is 62% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Exxaro Resources has a beta of 0.93, meaning that its stock price is 7% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Mountain Province Diamonds and Exxaro Resources, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Mountain Province Diamonds 1 1 0 0 1.50 Exxaro Resources 0 0 1 0 3.00

Mountain Province Diamonds presently has a consensus target price of $0.50, suggesting a potential downside of 17.35%. Given Mountain Province Diamonds’ higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Mountain Province Diamonds is more favorable than Exxaro Resources.

Profitability

This table compares Mountain Province Diamonds and Exxaro Resources’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Mountain Province Diamonds -90.08% -20.73% -7.41% Exxaro Resources N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Exxaro Resources beats Mountain Province Diamonds on 8 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Mountain Province Diamonds

Mountain Province Diamonds Inc., through its subsidiaries, focuses on the mining and marketing of rough diamonds worldwide. Its primary asset is its 49% interest in the Gahcho KuÃ© diamond; and holds a 100% interest in the Kennady North Project consisting of 22 federal leases and 58 claims covering an area of 67,164 hectares located in the Northwest Territories, Canada. The company was formerly known as Mountain Province Mining Inc. and changed its name to Mountain Province Diamonds Inc. in October 2000. Mountain Province Diamonds Inc. was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

About Exxaro Resources

Exxaro Resources Limited engages in coal, iron ore investment, pigment manufacturing, renewable energy, and residual base metal businesses in South Africa, Europe, the United States, and Australia. The company operates through Coal; Ferrous; Energy; and Other segments. It produces thermal coal, metallurgical coal, and semi-soft coking coal products primarily in the Waterberg and Mpumalanga regions; offers gas-atomised ferrosilicon for use in separation plants, as well as iron ore; and operates two wind farms. The company was formerly known as Kumba Iron Ore Limited and changed its name to Exxaro Resources Limited in November 2006. The company is based in Pretoria, South Africa.

