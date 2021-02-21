MPM Technologies (OTCMKTS:MPML) vs. Maverix Metals (NYSE:MMX) Financial Contrast

MPM Technologies (OTCMKTS:MPML) and Maverix Metals (NYSE:MMX) are both industrial products companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, dividends, risk, profitability, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

11.5% of Maverix Metals shares are held by institutional investors. 49.3% of MPM Technologies shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares MPM Technologies and Maverix Metals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets MPM Technologies N/A N/A N/A Maverix Metals 16.03% 4.87% 3.84%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares MPM Technologies and Maverix Metals’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio MPM Technologies N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Maverix Metals $33.24 million 21.47 -$7.67 million $0.06 84.67

MPM Technologies has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Maverix Metals.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for MPM Technologies and Maverix Metals, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score MPM Technologies 0 0 0 0 N/A Maverix Metals 0 2 5 0 2.71

Maverix Metals has a consensus target price of $7.35, indicating a potential upside of 44.69%. Given Maverix Metals’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Maverix Metals is more favorable than MPM Technologies.

Volatility & Risk

MPM Technologies has a beta of 31.51, indicating that its stock price is 3,051% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Maverix Metals has a beta of 1.08, indicating that its stock price is 8% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Maverix Metals beats MPM Technologies on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

MPM Technologies Company Profile

MPM Technologies, Inc., through its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, supplies, and services air pollution control systems for environmental and industrial companies in the United States and internationally. The company provides air pollution control systems by utilizing wet and dry scrubbers, wet electrostatic precipitators, and venturi absorbers that control air pollution. It also involves in the development and commercialization of Skygas, a waste-to-energy process that converts solid and semi-solid wastes into a clean-burning medium BTU gas that can be used for steam production for electric power generation, as well as for downstream conversion into chemicals. The company's Skygas technology is used for the disposal and gasification of carbonaceous wastes, such as municipal solid waste, municipal sewage sludge, pulp and paper mill sludge, auto fluff, medical waste, and used tires. It has a strategic alliance with Foton Technologies, LLC to develop projects to produce power, chemicals, and liquid fuels utilizing Skygas gasification-derived syngas. The company was formerly known as Montana Precision Mining, Ltd. and changed its name to MPM Technologies, Inc. in August 1995. MPM Technologies, Inc. was founded in 1983 and is based in Spokane Valley, Washington. MPM Technologies, Inc. operates as a subsidiary of Carbon Cycle Investments, LLC.

Maverix Metals Company Profile

Maverix Metals Inc., a precious metals royalty and streaming company, engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties. The company explores for gold, silver, lead, zinc, and other metals. As of December 31, 2019, it owned approximately 100 royalties, streams, and other interests in North America, South America, Australia, and internationally. The company was formerly known as MacMillan Minerals Inc. Maverix Metals Inc. was founded in 2016 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

