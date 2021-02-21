MSA Safety (NYSE:MSA) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.24 EPS

MSA Safety (NYSE:MSA) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The industrial products company reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.24, MarketWatch Earnings reports. MSA Safety had a net margin of 10.40% and a return on equity of 23.96%.

Shares of MSA opened at $169.96 on Friday. MSA Safety has a twelve month low of $83.57 and a twelve month high of $172.84. The company has a market capitalization of $6.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.15 and a beta of 0.96. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $160.84 and a 200 day moving average of $143.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Get MSA Safety alerts:

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 18th. MSA Safety’s payout ratio is 35.83%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on MSA shares. Sidoti began coverage on shares of MSA Safety in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on MSA Safety from $136.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut MSA Safety from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th.

In other MSA Safety news, VP Steven C. Sr. Blanco sold 15,032 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.07, for a total transaction of $2,270,884.24. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 17,631 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,663,515.17. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director William M. Lambert sold 30,958 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.36, for a total transaction of $4,685,802.88. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 47,820 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,238,035.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 7.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

MSA Safety Company Profile

MSA Safety Incorporated develops, manufactures, and supplies safety products that protect people and facility infrastructures in the oil, gas, petrochemical, fire service, construction, industrial manufacturing applications, utilities, and mining industries in North America, Latin America, and internationally.

Read More: What is a capital gain?



Receive News & Ratings for MSA Safety Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MSA Safety and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.