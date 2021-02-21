mStable USD Hits One Day Volume of $360,652.00 (MUSD)

mStable USD (CURRENCY:MUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on February 21st. mStable USD has a market capitalization of $46.74 million and approximately $360,652.00 worth of mStable USD was traded on exchanges in the last day. One mStable USD token can now be purchased for about $1.00 or 0.00001776 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, mStable USD has traded up 1.3% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $55,877.94 or 0.99315880 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.91 or 0.00037168 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.65 or 0.00006483 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $78.75 or 0.00139968 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000212 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00000775 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000282 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded up 26% against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00003755 BTC.

DAOstack (GEN) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000392 BTC.

mStable USD Token Profile

mStable USD (CRYPTO:MUSD) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on January 5th, 2018. mStable USD’s total supply is 46,787,763 tokens. The official message board for mStable USD is medium.com/mstable . mStable USD’s official Twitter account is @musdcoin . The official website for mStable USD is mstable.org

mStable USD Token Trading

mStable USD can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: .

