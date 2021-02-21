Mysterium Reaches Market Capitalization of $6.76 Million (MYST)

Mysterium (CURRENCY:MYST) traded 2.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on February 21st. During the last seven days, Mysterium has traded 6.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. Mysterium has a market capitalization of $6.76 million and approximately $14,820.00 worth of Mysterium was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Mysterium token can currently be bought for $0.34 or 0.00000578 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Mysterium alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $34.82 or 0.00059703 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $442.50 or 0.00758717 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 14.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.42 or 0.00043584 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.60 or 0.00006172 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000245 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $34.06 or 0.00058393 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $11.36 or 0.00019476 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded 11.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00003868 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2,651.77 or 0.04546740 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $22.86 or 0.00039192 BTC.

Mysterium Token Profile

MYST is a token. Its genesis date was June 13th, 2017. Mysterium’s total supply is 32,433,365 tokens and its circulating supply is 20,033,628 tokens. Mysterium’s official message board is medium.com/mysterium-network . The official website for Mysterium is mysterium.network . Mysterium’s official Twitter account is @MysteriumNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Mysterium is /r/MysteriumNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Mysterium Token Trading

Mysterium can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mysterium directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Mysterium should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Mysterium using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Mysterium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Mysterium and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.