Nabriva Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:NBRV) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Nabriva Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:NBRV) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the six research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $1.50.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Nabriva Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th.

NBRV stock opened at $3.03 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 4.42 and a current ratio of 4.95. The company has a market capitalization of $456.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.51 and a beta of 1.91. Nabriva Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $2.31 and a fifty-two week high of $16.20. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $2.89 and a 200-day moving average of $1.47.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC purchased a new stake in Nabriva Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth about $48,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in Nabriva Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth about $122,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd lifted its holdings in Nabriva Therapeutics by 72.4% during the 3rd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 633,831 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $338,000 after purchasing an additional 266,166 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Nabriva Therapeutics by 1,025.0% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 342,360 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $829,000 after purchasing an additional 311,927 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC purchased a new stake in Nabriva Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth about $343,000. 23.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Nabriva Therapeutics Company Profile

Nabriva Therapeutics plc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of novel anti-infective agents to treat serious infections. The company's lead product candidate is lefamulin, a semi-synthetic pleuromutilin antibiotic for the treatment of community-acquired bacterial pneumonia; for the treatment of acute bacterial skin and skin structure infection; and that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of pediatric infections, as well as sexually transmitted infections, osteomyelitis, and prosthetic joint infections.

