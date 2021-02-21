Nabriva Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:NBRV) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Nabriva Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:NBRV) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the six research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $1.50.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Nabriva Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th.
NBRV stock opened at $3.03 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 4.42 and a current ratio of 4.95. The company has a market capitalization of $456.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.51 and a beta of 1.91. Nabriva Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $2.31 and a fifty-two week high of $16.20. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $2.89 and a 200-day moving average of $1.47.
Nabriva Therapeutics Company Profile
Nabriva Therapeutics plc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of novel anti-infective agents to treat serious infections. The company's lead product candidate is lefamulin, a semi-synthetic pleuromutilin antibiotic for the treatment of community-acquired bacterial pneumonia; for the treatment of acute bacterial skin and skin structure infection; and that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of pediatric infections, as well as sexually transmitted infections, osteomyelitis, and prosthetic joint infections.
Read More: What is an investor looking for in an SEC filing?
Receive News & Ratings for Nabriva Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nabriva Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.