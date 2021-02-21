Nabriva Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:NBRV) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Nabriva Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:NBRV) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the six brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $1.50.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Nabriva Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th.

Get Nabriva Therapeutics alerts:

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NBRV. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC purchased a new position in Nabriva Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in Nabriva Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $122,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd grew its position in Nabriva Therapeutics by 72.4% during the third quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 633,831 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $338,000 after purchasing an additional 266,166 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC purchased a new position in Nabriva Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at approximately $343,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Nabriva Therapeutics by 1,025.0% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 342,360 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $829,000 after purchasing an additional 311,927 shares in the last quarter. 23.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Nabriva Therapeutics stock opened at $3.03 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.47. The company has a market cap of $456.89 million, a P/E ratio of -0.51 and a beta of 1.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 4.95 and a quick ratio of 4.42. Nabriva Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $2.31 and a fifty-two week high of $16.20.

Nabriva Therapeutics Company Profile

Nabriva Therapeutics plc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of novel anti-infective agents to treat serious infections. The company's lead product candidate is lefamulin, a semi-synthetic pleuromutilin antibiotic for the treatment of community-acquired bacterial pneumonia; for the treatment of acute bacterial skin and skin structure infection; and that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of pediatric infections, as well as sexually transmitted infections, osteomyelitis, and prosthetic joint infections.

See Also: The four types of profit margin

Receive News & Ratings for Nabriva Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nabriva Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.