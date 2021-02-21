Naka Bodhi Token Price Tops $0.0331 on Major Exchanges (NBOT)

Naka Bodhi Token (CURRENCY:NBOT) traded down 3.7% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on February 21st. Naka Bodhi Token has a market capitalization of $2.32 million and $52,626.00 worth of Naka Bodhi Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Naka Bodhi Token token can currently be bought for $0.0331 or 0.00000058 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Naka Bodhi Token has traded 7.7% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $287.18 or 0.00501307 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $39.52 or 0.00068979 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001746 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00000950 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $51.29 or 0.00089526 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $37.53 or 0.00065511 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $44.21 or 0.00077182 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $17.30 or 0.00030206 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $231.69 or 0.00404445 BTC.

About Naka Bodhi Token

Naka Bodhi Token’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 70,000,000 tokens. The official message board for Naka Bodhi Token is medium.com/@nakachain . Naka Bodhi Token’s official Twitter account is @nakacoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Naka Bodhi Token is www.nakachain.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Bodhi is a blockchain based prediction market, leverages the advantages of the state-of-the-art decentralized prediction markets by integrating third-party Oracles and voting based decentralized Oracles via its Oracle abstraction layer. It introduces a novel replaceable Oracle framework so that the prediction market is more effective and autonomous. The Bodhi project, which was a decentralized prediction market, has migrated from the QTUM and Ethereum blockchain to its own blockchain – Naka Chain. Naka Bodhi Token (NBOT) is the governance token for the Naka Chain. The original two tokens (BOT and BOE) have been merged into one with a fixed ratio of 1 BOT = 0.59 NBOT and 1 BOE = 0.41 NBOT. “

Naka Bodhi Token Token Trading

Naka Bodhi Token can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Naka Bodhi Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Naka Bodhi Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Naka Bodhi Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

