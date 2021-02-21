Namecoin Price Up 17.5% This Week (NMC)

Namecoin (CURRENCY:NMC) traded up 16.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on February 21st. In the last week, Namecoin has traded up 17.5% against the U.S. dollar. Namecoin has a total market cap of $33.78 million and approximately $213,361.00 worth of Namecoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Namecoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $2.29 or 0.00004027 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $56,921.89 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $694.98 or 0.01220939 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $240.86 or 0.00423137 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.21 or 0.00030242 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded up 15.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00000970 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded 12.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0303 or 0.00000053 BTC.

DragonVein (DVC) traded up 24.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0598 or 0.00000105 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded 18.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.84 or 0.00004981 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000255 BTC.

DAOBet (BET) traded 9.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0133 or 0.00000023 BTC.

About Namecoin

Namecoin (CRYPTO:NMC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It launched on April 19th, 2011. Namecoin’s total supply is 14,736,400 coins. The Reddit community for Namecoin is /r/namecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Namecoin’s official Twitter account is @namecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . Namecoin’s official website is www.namecoin.org

According to CryptoCompare, “It is based on the code of bitcoin and uses the same proof-of-work algorithm. It is limited to 21 million coins. Each Namecoin record consists of a key and a value which can be up to 520 bytes in size. Each key is actually a path, with the namespace preceding the name of the record. The key d/example signifies a record stored in the DNS namespace d with the name example and corresponds to the record for the example.bit website. The content of d/example is expected to conform to the DNS namespace specification. The current fee for a record is 0.01 NMC and records expire after 36000 blocks (~200 days) unless updated or renewed. Namecoins used to purchase records are marked as used and destroyed, as giving the fee to miners would enable larger miners to register names at a significant discount. “

Buying and Selling Namecoin

Namecoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Namecoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Namecoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Namecoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

