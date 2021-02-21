Nano (NANO) Tops 24-Hour Volume of $75.90 Million

Nano (CURRENCY:NANO) traded down 5.7% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on February 21st. Over the last week, Nano has traded up 14.1% against the US dollar. One Nano coin can currently be purchased for approximately $6.83 or 0.00011818 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Nano has a market cap of $910.04 million and approximately $75.90 million worth of Nano was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $57,788.41 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1,928.06 or 0.03336407 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $226.22 or 0.00391458 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $702.05 or 0.01214870 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0572 or 0.00000099 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $241.29 or 0.00417547 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $247.54 or 0.00428364 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $15.51 or 0.00026844 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $161.24 or 0.00279024 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.49 or 0.00002578 BTC.

Nano Profile

Nano (CRYPTO:NANO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Blake2b hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 29th, 2016. Nano’s total supply is 133,248,297 coins. Nano’s official message board is forum.nano.org . The Reddit community for Nano is /r/nanocurrency/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Nano’s official Twitter account is @nano and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Nano is nano.org/en

Nano Coin Trading

Nano can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nano directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Nano should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Nano using one of the exchanges listed above.

