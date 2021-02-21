Nasdacoin Price Reaches $0.0045 (NSD)

Nasdacoin (CURRENCY:NSD) traded 27.2% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on February 21st. In the last seven days, Nasdacoin has traded up 8.6% against the US dollar. One Nasdacoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0045 or 0.00000008 BTC on exchanges. Nasdacoin has a total market cap of $106,161.20 and approximately $501,332.00 worth of Nasdacoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

CREDIT (CREDIT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Beetle Coin (BEET) traded up 57.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000002 BTC.

TerraCredit (CREDIT) traded down 17.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Apollon (XAP) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

MYCE (YCE) traded down 31.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Nasdacoin Profile

Nasdacoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Scrypt

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 21st, 2017. Nasdacoin’s total supply is 23,722,944 coins. Nasdacoin’s official Twitter account is @nasdacoin_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Nasdacoin is nasdacoin.io.

Buying and Selling Nasdacoin

Nasdacoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nasdacoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Nasdacoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Nasdacoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

