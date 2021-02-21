National Presto Industries, Inc. (NYSE:NPK) Plans Dividend of $1.00

National Presto Industries, Inc. (NYSE:NPK) declared a dividend on Friday, February 19th, Fidelity reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 1st will be paid a dividend of 1.00 per share by the conglomerate on Friday, March 12th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 26th.
National Presto Industries has decreased its dividend payment by 81.8% over the last three years.
Shares of NPK stock opened at $97.78 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $93.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $88.56. The company has a market cap of $686.71 million, a PE ratio of 15.37 and a beta of 0.65. National Presto Industries has a 12-month low of $66.60 and a 12-month high of $100.00.
National Presto Industries Company Profile
National Presto Industries Inc provides housewares and small appliances, and defense and safety products primarily in North America. The company's Housewares/Small Appliance segment designs, markets, and distributes housewares and small electrical appliances, including pressure cookers and canners; heat control single thermostatic control line of skillets, griddles, woks, and multi-purpose cookers under the Presto Control Master brand; slow cookers; deep fryers; air fryers; waffle makers; pizza ovens; slicer/shredders; electric heaters; hot air, oil, and microwave corn poppers; dehydrators; rice cookers; microwave bacon cookers; egg cookers; coffeemakers and coffeemaker accessories; electric tea kettles; electric knife sharpeners; various kitchen gadgets; and timers.
