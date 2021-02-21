National Presto Industries, Inc. (NYSE:NPK) Plans Dividend of $1.00

National Presto Industries, Inc. (NYSE:NPK) declared a dividend on Friday, February 19th, Fidelity reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 1st will be paid a dividend of 1.00 per share by the conglomerate on Friday, March 12th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 26th.

National Presto Industries has decreased its dividend payment by 81.8% over the last three years.

Shares of NPK stock opened at $97.78 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $93.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $88.56. The company has a market cap of $686.71 million, a PE ratio of 15.37 and a beta of 0.65. National Presto Industries has a 12-month low of $66.60 and a 12-month high of $100.00.

Separately, TheStreet raised National Presto Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th.

National Presto Industries Company Profile

National Presto Industries Inc provides housewares and small appliances, and defense and safety products primarily in North America. The company's Housewares/Small Appliance segment designs, markets, and distributes housewares and small electrical appliances, including pressure cookers and canners; heat control single thermostatic control line of skillets, griddles, woks, and multi-purpose cookers under the Presto Control Master brand; slow cookers; deep fryers; air fryers; waffle makers; pizza ovens; slicer/shredders; electric heaters; hot air, oil, and microwave corn poppers; dehydrators; rice cookers; microwave bacon cookers; egg cookers; coffeemakers and coffeemaker accessories; electric tea kettles; electric knife sharpeners; various kitchen gadgets; and timers.

