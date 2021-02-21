NEAR Protocol Market Cap Hits $1.16 Billion (NEAR)

NEAR Protocol (CURRENCY:NEAR) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on February 21st. NEAR Protocol has a market cap of $1.16 billion and $68.38 million worth of NEAR Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One NEAR Protocol coin can now be purchased for $3.94 or 0.00006813 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, NEAR Protocol has traded down 10.6% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get NEAR Protocol alerts:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $285.20 or 0.00493412 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38.91 or 0.00067314 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001731 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00000936 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 11.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $51.74 or 0.00089510 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $35.44 or 0.00061320 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $44.11 or 0.00076321 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 9.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.15 or 0.00027935 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $219.54 or 0.00379814 BTC.

NEAR Protocol Profile

NEAR Protocol’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 293,598,577 coins. NEAR Protocol’s official website is near.org . The official message board for NEAR Protocol is near.org/blog

NEAR Protocol Coin Trading

NEAR Protocol can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NEAR Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NEAR Protocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy NEAR Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for NEAR Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for NEAR Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.