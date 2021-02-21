Neblio Price Reaches $3.01 on Major Exchanges (NEBL)

Neblio (CURRENCY:NEBL) traded 19.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on February 21st. Neblio has a market cap of $51.56 million and approximately $8.78 million worth of Neblio was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Neblio has traded 32.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Neblio coin can currently be purchased for about $3.01 or 0.00005182 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Waves (WAVES) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.52 or 0.00021523 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $7.25 or 0.00012467 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.89 or 0.00006682 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00001550 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001849 BTC.

Nxt (NXT) traded 17.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0449 or 0.00000077 BTC.

Sentinel Protocol (UPP) traded 9.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0953 or 0.00000164 BTC.

Blocknet (BLOCK) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.53 or 0.00004344 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded up 167.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00008889 BTC.

BlackCoin (BLK) traded down 17.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0827 or 0.00000142 BTC.

Neblio Coin Profile

Neblio (CRYPTO:NEBL) is a coin. It launched on July 25th, 2017. Neblio’s total supply is 17,515,728 coins and its circulating supply is 17,110,522 coins. The Reddit community for Neblio is /r/Neblio and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Neblio’s official Twitter account is @NeblioTeam and its Facebook page is accessible here . Neblio’s official website is nebl.io

Neblio Coin Trading

Neblio can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Neblio directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Neblio should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Neblio using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

