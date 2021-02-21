Nebulas Market Capitalization Reaches $46.02 Million (NAS)

Nebulas (CURRENCY:NAS) traded 16.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on February 21st. In the last seven days, Nebulas has traded 6.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. Nebulas has a market cap of $46.02 million and approximately $30.09 million worth of Nebulas was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Nebulas token can now be purchased for approximately $0.79 or 0.00001373 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Nebulas Token Profile

Nebulas is a token. Its launch date was July 24th, 2017. Nebulas’ total supply is 73,692,340 tokens and its circulating supply is 58,162,186 tokens. Nebulas’ official message board is medium.com/nebulasio . Nebulas’ official website is nebulas.io . The Reddit community for Nebulas is /r/nebulas and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Nebulas’ official Twitter account is @nebulasio and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Nebulas is a value-based blockchain operating system and search engine. It features Nebulas Rank, which measures value by considering liquidity and propagation of the address, Nebulas Force (NF), which supports upgrading core protocols and smart contracts on the chains, and Developer Incentive Protocol (DIP), designed to build the blockchain ecosystem in a better way. NAS is an Ethereum-based ERC20 token that serves as currency on Nebulas ecosystem. It also serves as an incentive to attract top developers to create more values in Nebulas. “

Nebulas Token Trading

Nebulas can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nebulas directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Nebulas should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Nebulas using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

