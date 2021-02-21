Nemetschek SE (NEM.F) (ETR:NEM) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Nemetschek SE (NEM.F) (ETR:NEM) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nine analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have assigned a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is €61.72 ($72.61).

NEM has been the subject of several analyst reports. Kepler Capital Markets set a €65.00 ($76.47) price target on shares of Nemetschek SE (NEM.F) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley set a €52.50 ($61.76) price target on shares of Nemetschek SE (NEM.F) and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Barclays set a €75.00 ($88.24) price target on shares of Nemetschek SE (NEM.F) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €56.00 ($65.88) price target on Nemetschek SE (NEM.F) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €62.00 ($72.94) price objective on Nemetschek SE (NEM.F) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd.

Shares of ETR:NEM opened at €55.50 ($65.29) on Friday. Nemetschek SE has a 52-week low of €32.46 ($38.19) and a 52-week high of €74.35 ($87.47). The firm has a fifty day moving average of €58.73 and a 200 day moving average of €61.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.41 billion and a PE ratio of 64.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 53.88, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.80.

Nemetschek SE provides software solutions for architecture, engineering, construction, media, and entertainment markets worldwide. It operates through four segments: Design, Build, Manage, and Media & Entertainment. The Design segment offers software solutions primarily under the Allplan, Graphisoft, Solibri, Precast, Vectorworks, SCIA, dRofus, Data Design System, Frilo, and RISA brands for architects, designers, engineers, structural engineers, specialist planners, and landscape designers, as well as developers and general contractors.

