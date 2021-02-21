Nemetschek SE (NEM.F) (ETR:NEM) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Nemetschek SE (NEM.F) (ETR:NEM) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nine ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have given a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is €61.72 ($72.61).

A number of research analysts have commented on NEM shares. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €62.00 ($72.94) price target on shares of Nemetschek SE (NEM.F) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Baader Bank set a €54.00 ($63.53) target price on shares of Nemetschek SE (NEM.F) and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Barclays set a €75.00 ($88.24) target price on shares of Nemetschek SE (NEM.F) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Berenberg Bank set a €62.00 ($72.94) target price on shares of Nemetschek SE (NEM.F) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €65.00 ($76.47) target price on shares of Nemetschek SE (NEM.F) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd.

Shares of NEM opened at €55.50 ($65.29) on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $6.41 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 53.88. Nemetschek SE has a 12 month low of €32.46 ($38.19) and a 12 month high of €74.35 ($87.47). The company has a 50-day moving average price of €58.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €61.61.

Nemetschek SE provides software solutions for architecture, engineering, construction, media, and entertainment markets worldwide. It operates through four segments: Design, Build, Manage, and Media & Entertainment. The Design segment offers software solutions primarily under the Allplan, Graphisoft, Solibri, Precast, Vectorworks, SCIA, dRofus, Data Design System, Frilo, and RISA brands for architects, designers, engineers, structural engineers, specialist planners, and landscape designers, as well as developers and general contractors.

