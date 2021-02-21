NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES) Shares Purchased by Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES) by 358.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,653 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 11,459 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in NetEase were worth $1,403,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Navellier & Associates Inc boosted its position in shares of NetEase by 21.3% in the 3rd quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc now owns 700 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $318,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the period. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of NetEase by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,077 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $944,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in shares of NetEase by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 9,605 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,367,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the period. JustInvest LLC boosted its position in shares of NetEase by 29.4% in the 3rd quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 612 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $278,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the period. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its position in shares of NetEase by 16.9% in the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,143 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $521,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the period.

Shares of NetEase stock opened at $123.89 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $116.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $98.00. NetEase, Inc. has a 52-week low of $53.17 and a 52-week high of $134.33. The firm has a market cap of $79.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.54, a P/E/G ratio of 11.96 and a beta of 0.61.

NetEase (NASDAQ:NTES) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 18th. The technology company reported $5.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $5.09. NetEase had a return on equity of 19.03% and a net margin of 20.47%. The firm had revenue of $2.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.64 billion. On average, equities research analysts predict that NetEase, Inc. will post 2.87 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on NTES shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded NetEase from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on NetEase from $104.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Industrial Alliance Securities started coverage on NetEase in a research report on Thursday, December 31st. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on NetEase from $110.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $103.68.

NetEase, Inc is an internet technology company, which premium online services centered around content, community, communication and commerce. It develops and operates some of the most popular PC-client and mobile games in China. The firm also operates some of the most popular international online games in China by partnering with Blizzard Entertainment, Mojang AB (a Microsoft subsidiary) and other global game developers.

