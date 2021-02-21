Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) Shares Sold by AGF Investments Inc.

AGF Investments Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 35.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,851 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 1,569 shares during the period. AGF Investments Inc.’s holdings in Netflix were worth $1,542,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Golden Green Inc. acquired a new stake in Netflix during the 4th quarter worth $2,577,000. IBM Retirement Fund grew its holdings in shares of Netflix by 9.5% during the 4th quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 15,800 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $8,544,000 after purchasing an additional 1,369 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise increased its position in shares of Netflix by 15.4% during the 4th quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 10,876 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $5,881,000 after purchasing an additional 1,452 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in shares of Netflix by 42.1% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 300,152 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $150,620,000 after purchasing an additional 88,940 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alpha Cubed Investments LLC raised its holdings in Netflix by 10.5% in the 4th quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC now owns 15,130 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $8,181,000 after buying an additional 1,432 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.71% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on NFLX shares. Truist increased their target price on shares of Netflix from $560.00 to $630.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. DZ Bank raised shares of Netflix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $650.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Netflix from $525.00 to $586.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Netflix from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $510.00 to $700.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $650.00 price objective on shares of Netflix in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Netflix currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $580.62.

In related news, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 3,578 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $553.16, for a total transaction of $1,979,206.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, insider Jessica Neal sold 476 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $564.29, for a total value of $268,602.04. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 476 shares in the company, valued at approximately $268,602.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 442,339 shares of company stock worth $233,359,064 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

NFLX opened at $540.22 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.24. Netflix, Inc. has a one year low of $290.25 and a one year high of $593.29. The company has a market cap of $239.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 87.13, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.92. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $535.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $510.66.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 18th. The Internet television network reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.38 by ($0.19). Netflix had a net margin of 11.78% and a return on equity of 31.48%. The business had revenue of $6.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.62 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.30 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Netflix, Inc. will post 6.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Netflix Company Profile

Netflix, Inc provides subscription streaming entertainment service. It offers TV series, documentaries, and feature films across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of Internet-connected screens, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

