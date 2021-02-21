Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) Stock Holdings Boosted by Greenleaf Trust

Greenleaf Trust raised its position in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 4.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,675 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after purchasing an additional 263 shares during the quarter. Greenleaf Trust’s holdings in Netflix were worth $3,609,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Magellan Asset Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Netflix in the third quarter valued at $1,654,518,000. SB Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Netflix in the third quarter valued at $1,024,473,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Netflix by 59.2% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 806,043 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $435,852,000 after purchasing an additional 299,596 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Netflix by 35.7% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,048,136 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $524,099,000 after purchasing an additional 275,955 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Netflix by 371.6% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 284,628 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $142,323,000 after purchasing an additional 224,272 shares in the last quarter. 79.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 3,578 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $553.16, for a total transaction of $1,979,206.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 974 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $548.93, for a total value of $534,657.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 442,339 shares of company stock worth $233,359,064. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NFLX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Truist increased their target price on Netflix from $560.00 to $630.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Netflix from $650.00 to $700.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Netflix from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $510.00 to $700.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $630.00 price objective on shares of Netflix in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, Loop Capital increased their price objective on Netflix from $600.00 to $650.00 in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the company. Netflix currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $580.62.

Shares of NASDAQ:NFLX traded down $8.00 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $540.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,841,457 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,559,510. The stock has a market capitalization of $239.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 87.13, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.92. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $535.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $510.66. Netflix, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $290.25 and a fifty-two week high of $593.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.24.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 18th. The Internet television network reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.38 by ($0.19). The business had revenue of $6.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.62 billion. Netflix had a net margin of 11.78% and a return on equity of 31.48%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.30 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Netflix, Inc. will post 6.27 EPS for the current year.

Netflix Company Profile

Netflix, Inc provides subscription streaming entertainment service. It offers TV series, documentaries, and feature films across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of Internet-connected screens, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

