Neutrino Dollar (USDN) Hits One Day Volume of $1.23 Million

Neutrino Dollar (CURRENCY:USDN) traded up 0.5% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on February 21st. Neutrino Dollar has a market capitalization of $26.57 million and approximately $1.23 million worth of Neutrino Dollar was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Neutrino Dollar has traded up 0.2% against the U.S. dollar. One Neutrino Dollar coin can now be bought for $1.01 or 0.00008639 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

KnoxFS (KFX) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.07 or 0.00049800 BTC.

Cipher Core Token (CIPHC) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $49.04 or 0.00084834 BTC.

Oasis Network (ROSE) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000205 BTC.

AXEL (AXEL) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000523 BTC.

Sport and Leisure (SNL) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000200 BTC.

Rewardiqa (REW) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $7.54 or 0.00013035 BTC.

Bitball Treasure (BTRS) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $133.24 or 0.00230499 BTC.

Rakon (RKN) traded 102% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000282 BTC.

inSure (SURE) traded 62.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000028 BTC.

BitcoinPoS (BPS) traded 9.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.46 or 0.00012901 BTC.

Neutrino Dollar Coin Profile

Neutrino Dollar (USDN) is a coin. Its launch date was November 22nd, 2019. Neutrino Dollar’s total supply is 26,412,090 coins. Neutrino Dollar’s official Twitter account is @neutrino_proto and its Facebook page is accessible here . Neutrino Dollar’s official message board is medium.com/@neutrinoteam . Neutrino Dollar’s official website is beta.neutrino.at

According to CryptoCompare, “Neutrino USD (USDN) is an algorithmic crypto-collateralized stablecoin pegged to the US dollar. All operations involving USDN, such as issuance, collateralization, staking and reward payouts, are fully transparent and governed by a smart contract. “

Neutrino Dollar Coin Trading

Neutrino Dollar can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Neutrino Dollar directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Neutrino Dollar should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Neutrino Dollar using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

