Neutrino Token 1-Day Volume Tops $343,436.00 (NSBT)

Neutrino Token (CURRENCY:NSBT) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on February 21st. Neutrino Token has a total market capitalization of $43.56 million and $343,436.00 worth of Neutrino Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Neutrino Token token can now be purchased for approximately $23.72 or 0.00041000 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, Neutrino Token has traded up 32.7% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Neutrino Token alerts:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $295.75 or 0.00511147 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $39.10 or 0.00067575 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001729 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00000945 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $51.55 or 0.00089090 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.60 or 0.00063255 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $44.70 or 0.00077261 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $17.17 or 0.00029680 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $223.17 or 0.00385714 BTC.

Neutrino Token Token Profile

Neutrino Token’s genesis date was March 3rd, 2020. Neutrino Token’s total supply is 1,836,118 tokens. The official message board for Neutrino Token is t.me/neutrino_protocol_news . Neutrino Token’s official Twitter account is @neutrino_proto . The official website for Neutrino Token is neutrino.at

Neutrino Token Token Trading

Neutrino Token can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Neutrino Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Neutrino Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Neutrino Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Neutrino Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Neutrino Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.