Neutrino USD (USDN) Price Hits $1.01 on Exchanges

Neutrino USD (CURRENCY:USDN) traded up 0.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on February 21st. Neutrino USD has a total market capitalization of $157.68 million and $1.79 million worth of Neutrino USD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Neutrino USD has traded up 1.2% against the U.S. dollar. One Neutrino USD token can now be purchased for approximately $1.01 or 0.00001753 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Neutrino USD alerts:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $299.14 or 0.00520403 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.72 or 0.00067365 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001741 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00000957 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 10.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $51.45 or 0.00089513 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $36.56 or 0.00063611 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $45.20 or 0.00078628 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 24% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.70 or 0.00030784 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $224.20 or 0.00390040 BTC.

Neutrino USD Token Profile

Neutrino USD’s genesis date was November 22nd, 2019. Neutrino USD’s total supply is 156,462,166 tokens and its circulating supply is 156,461,617 tokens. Neutrino USD’s official Twitter account is @neutrino_proto . Neutrino USD’s official website is beta.neutrino.at . The official message board for Neutrino USD is medium.com/@neutrinoteam

Buying and Selling Neutrino USD

Neutrino USD can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Neutrino USD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Neutrino USD should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Neutrino USD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Neutrino USD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Neutrino USD and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.