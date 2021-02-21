Neutron Price Down 4.3% Over Last 7 Days (NTRN)

Neutron (CURRENCY:NTRN) traded down 14.8% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on February 21st. In the last seven days, Neutron has traded down 4.3% against the US dollar. One Neutron coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0178 or 0.00000031 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Neutron has a total market cap of $695,598.44 and approximately $5.00 worth of Neutron was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Emercoin (EMC) traded up 55.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000559 BTC.

Internet of People (IOP) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0309 or 0.00000054 BTC.

WinCash (WCC) traded 16.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000281 BTC.

Theresa May Coin (MAY) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Universal Currency (UNIT) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000005 BTC.

ParkByte (PKB) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0069 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Experience Points (XP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Petrachor (PTA) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0068 or 0.00000012 BTC.

EduMetrix Coin (EMC) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.84 or 0.00025944 BTC.

EduMetrix (EMC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $18.36 or 0.00115080 BTC.

Neutron Coin Profile

NTRN is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It launched on May 19th, 2016. Neutron’s total supply is 39,121,694 coins. Neutron’s official Twitter account is @Neutron_Crypto and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Neutron is www.neutroncoin.com . The Reddit community for Neutron is /r/NeutronCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Neutron

Neutron can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Neutron directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Neutron should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Neutron using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

