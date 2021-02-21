New England Investment & Retirement Group Inc. Acquires 687 Shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

New England Investment & Retirement Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 23.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,564 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 687 shares during the period. New England Investment & Retirement Group Inc.’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $1,861,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in NVDA. PrairieView Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. NewSquare Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the third quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Your Advocates Ltd. LLP bought a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the third quarter valued at approximately $42,000. 65.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on NVDA. Truist raised their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $643.00 to $672.00 in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $500.00 to $515.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $540.00 to $600.00 in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Finally, Craig Hallum raised their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $500.00 to $520.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twenty-eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $558.89.

Shares of NVIDIA stock traded up $3.90 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $597.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,793,103 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,835,885. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $545.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $526.08. NVIDIA Co. has a one year low of $180.68 and a one year high of $614.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 3.92 and a quick ratio of 3.52. The stock has a market cap of $369.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 97.72, a P/E/G ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 1.45.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The computer hardware maker reported $2.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.57 by $0.34. The company had revenue of $4.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.42 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 25.89% and a return on equity of 32.61%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that NVIDIA Co. will post 7.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other NVIDIA news, Director John Dabiri sold 185 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $529.85, for a total value of $98,022.25. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,251 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $662,842.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director A Brooke Seawell sold 356 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $540.52, for a total transaction of $192,425.12. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 356 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $192,425.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 4,824 shares of company stock worth $2,587,435 over the last quarter. 4.47% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NVIDIA Corporation operates as a visual computing company worldwide. It operates in two segments, GPU and Tegra Processor. The GPU segment offers processors, which include GeForce for PC gaming and mainstream PCs; GeForce NOW for cloud-based gaming; Quadro for design professionals working in computer-aided design, video editing, special effects, and other creative applications; Tesla for artificial intelligence (AI) utilizing deep learning, accelerated computing, and general purpose computing; GRID, which provides power of NVIDIA graphics through the cloud and datacenters; DGX for AI scientists, researchers, and developers; and EGX for accelerated AI computing at the edge.

