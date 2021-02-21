New England Investment & Retirement Group Inc. Acquires Shares of 216,124 Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

New England Investment & Retirement Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 216,124 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,564,000. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF accounts for 6.4% of New England Investment & Retirement Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. New England Investment & Retirement Group Inc. owned approximately 0.14% of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Greenhouse Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. CIBC World Markets Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 39,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,044,000 after purchasing an additional 922 shares during the period. Evensky & Katz LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 11.4% in the 4th quarter. Evensky & Katz LLC now owns 1,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the period. Prudential PLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $3,539,000. Finally, Lido Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $387,000.

Get Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF alerts:

Shares of RSP traded up $1.02 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $135.60. The stock had a trading volume of 1,586,505 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,161,036. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $131.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $119.37. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a fifty-two week low of $70.56 and a fifty-two week high of $136.03.

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

See Also: Why is the ROA ratio important?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RSP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.