New England Investment & Retirement Group Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG)

New England Investment & Retirement Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG) by 1.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 178,942 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,210 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF makes up approximately 1.8% of New England Investment & Retirement Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. New England Investment & Retirement Group Inc. owned approximately 0.10% of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF worth $7,866,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of SPLG. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 384.5% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,115,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,249,000 after purchasing an additional 1,678,916 shares during the period. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC raised its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 520.6% during the fourth quarter. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC now owns 1,519,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,114,000 after purchasing an additional 1,274,918 shares during the period. Creative Planning raised its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 12,088,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $531,409,000 after purchasing an additional 745,809 shares during the period. Financial Advocates Investment Management raised its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 1,542.2% during the third quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 688,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,098,000 after purchasing an additional 646,708 shares during the period. Finally, Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter worth $27,824,000.

Get SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF alerts:

SPLG traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $45.87. 2,042,436 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,146,724. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $25.62 and a fifty-two week high of $46.35. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $41.88.

SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of an index that tracks the performance of large capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities.

Further Reading: Technical Analysis

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.