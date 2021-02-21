New England Investment & Retirement Group Inc. Buys 4,961 Shares of SPDR S&P Health Care Equipment ETF (NYSEARCA:XHE)

New England Investment & Retirement Group Inc. boosted its stake in SPDR S&P Health Care Equipment ETF (NYSEARCA:XHE) by 23.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,863 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,961 shares during the quarter. New England Investment & Retirement Group Inc. owned 0.40% of SPDR S&P Health Care Equipment ETF worth $2,944,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of XHE. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. bought a new stake in SPDR S&P Health Care Equipment ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $8,117,000. Spectrum Wealth Advisory Group LLC lifted its position in SPDR S&P Health Care Equipment ETF by 119.2% during the 3rd quarter. Spectrum Wealth Advisory Group LLC now owns 51,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,950,000 after buying an additional 27,817 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in SPDR S&P Health Care Equipment ETF by 56.9% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 50,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,877,000 after buying an additional 18,163 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in SPDR S&P Health Care Equipment ETF by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 273,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,624,000 after buying an additional 17,595 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in SPDR S&P Health Care Equipment ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $1,880,000.

NYSEARCA:XHE traded down $0.17 on Friday, hitting $124.77. 111,821 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 38,843. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $121.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $106.40. SPDR S&P Health Care Equipment ETF has a 52 week low of $58.23 and a 52 week high of $130.04.

