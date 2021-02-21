New England Investment & Retirement Group Inc. Buys New Shares in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD)

New England Investment & Retirement Group Inc. acquired a new stake in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 29,917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,337,000. CrowdStrike makes up 1.5% of New England Investment & Retirement Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in CrowdStrike by 67.6% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,136,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,254,685,000 after acquiring an additional 3,685,952 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its holdings in CrowdStrike by 474.1% during the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,181,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,191,000 after acquiring an additional 975,401 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in CrowdStrike by 41.1% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,834,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $389,242,000 after purchasing an additional 825,093 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 9.3% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 6,710,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,421,488,000 after acquiring an additional 569,769 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Scge Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 117.8% in the third quarter. Scge Management L.P. now owns 980,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,591,000 after purchasing an additional 530,130 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CrowdStrike stock traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $239.20. 2,333,434 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,611,385. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $223.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $162.82. The company has a market cap of $52.93 billion, a PE ratio of -498.32 and a beta of 1.32. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $31.95 and a twelve month high of $251.28.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, December 2nd. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.23. CrowdStrike had a negative return on equity of 12.79% and a negative net margin of 13.40%. The company had revenue of $232.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $214.36 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.07) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 85.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post -0.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other CrowdStrike news, Director Gerhard Watzinger sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.78, for a total value of $4,373,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, COO Colin Black sold 19,856 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.70, for a total transaction of $3,012,155.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,112,948 shares of company stock worth $214,337,393 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 11.32% of the company’s stock.

CRWD has been the subject of a number of research reports. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $190.00 price objective on shares of CrowdStrike in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on CrowdStrike from $186.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded CrowdStrike from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $175.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. FBN Securities boosted their target price on CrowdStrike from $150.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. Finally, Mizuho boosted their target price on CrowdStrike from $205.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. CrowdStrike has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $207.32.

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cloud-delivered solutions for next-generation endpoint protection in the United States, Australia, Germany, India, Romania, and the United Kingdom. It offers 11 cloud modules on its Falcon platform through a software as a service subscription-based model that covers various security markets, such as endpoint security, security and IT operations, and threat intelligence to deliver comprehensive breach protection even against today's most sophisticated attacks.

