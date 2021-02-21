New England Investment & Retirement Group Inc. Buys Shares of 51,517 iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

New England Investment & Retirement Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 51,517 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $10,100,000. iShares Russell 2000 ETF makes up about 2.4% of New England Investment & Retirement Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 119.7% during the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 167 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. HawsGoodwin Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 64.9% in the third quarter. HawsGoodwin Investment Management LLC now owns 183 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the period. Finally, Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. 94.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get iShares Russell 2000 ETF alerts:

Shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF stock traded up $4.60 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $225.19. The company had a trading volume of 31,238,155 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,734,141. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $213.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $188.05. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $95.69 and a fifty-two week high of $230.32.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

Featured Article: What is the CAC 40 Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.