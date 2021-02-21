New England Investment & Retirement Group Inc. Decreases Holdings in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

New England Investment & Retirement Group Inc. reduced its stake in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) by 34.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 81,159 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 42,915 shares during the quarter. SPDR Gold Shares makes up approximately 3.4% of New England Investment & Retirement Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. New England Investment & Retirement Group Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $14,475,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in GLD. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 1,308.6% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 3,195,773 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $566,035,000 after purchasing an additional 2,968,901 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 15.9% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,213,487 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,517,492,000 after purchasing an additional 1,947,011 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp raised its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 1,585.5% in the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 1,111,493 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $196,868,000 after purchasing an additional 1,045,550 shares during the period. Belvedere Trading LLC raised its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 162.3% in the 3rd quarter. Belvedere Trading LLC now owns 370,714 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $65,661,000 after purchasing an additional 965,614 shares during the period. Finally, CI Investments Inc. raised its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 11.4% in the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 7,584,865 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,343,431,000 after purchasing an additional 773,534 shares during the period. 43.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get SPDR Gold Shares alerts:

NYSEARCA:GLD traded up $0.69 on Friday, reaching $167.01. 8,273,502 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,820,397. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $173.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $174.91. SPDR Gold Shares has a 12 month low of $136.12 and a 12 month high of $194.45.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

See Also: What is a Secondary Public Offering?

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Gold Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Gold Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.