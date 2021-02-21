New England Investment & Retirement Group Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LQD)

New England Investment & Retirement Group Inc. trimmed its holdings in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LQD) by 15.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 91,461 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 16,616 shares during the quarter. iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF comprises approximately 2.9% of New England Investment & Retirement Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. New England Investment & Retirement Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF were worth $12,633,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Baron Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $82,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $104,000. Solstein Capital LLC increased its holdings in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 157.6% in the 3rd quarter. Solstein Capital LLC now owns 845 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 517 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $119,000. 85.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF stock traded down $0.97 during trading on Friday, hitting $133.17. The company had a trading volume of 13,678,471 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,451,863. iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $104.95 and a 1-year high of $139.38. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $135.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $136.35.

iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Markit iBoxx USD Liquid Investment Grade Index (the Index), which is a rules-based index consisting of liquid, the United States dollar-denominated, investment-grade corporate bonds for sale in the United States.

