New England Investment & Retirement Group Inc. Has $1.90 Million Stake in DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU)

New England Investment & Retirement Group Inc. lifted its stake in DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU) by 24.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,523 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,689 shares during the period. New England Investment & Retirement Group Inc.’s holdings in DocuSign were worth $1,895,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of DocuSign by 45.2% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,187,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $486,274,000 after acquiring an additional 680,641 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of DocuSign by 36.1% in the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,927,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $428,445,000 after acquiring an additional 511,088 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in shares of DocuSign by 225.8% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,560,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $335,884,000 after acquiring an additional 1,081,552 shares in the last quarter. Scge Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of DocuSign by 26.1% in the 3rd quarter. Scge Management L.P. now owns 845,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,878,000 after acquiring an additional 175,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ARK Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of DocuSign by 4,419.6% in the 3rd quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 752,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,892,000 after acquiring an additional 735,504 shares in the last quarter. 72.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have commented on DOCU shares. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price target on DocuSign from $257.00 to $282.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Pritchard Capital lifted their price target on DocuSign from $257.00 to $282.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded DocuSign from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler raised DocuSign from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $225.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded DocuSign from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $271.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $268.05.

Shares of DOCU stock traded up $4.17 on Friday, reaching $265.16. 2,167,512 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,885,684. The stock has a market cap of $49.47 billion, a PE ratio of -224.71 and a beta of 0.88. DocuSign, Inc. has a one year low of $64.88 and a one year high of $290.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $245.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $226.02.

DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, December 2nd. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $382.92 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $361.33 million. DocuSign had a negative return on equity of 30.14% and a negative net margin of 16.83%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 53.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.11 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that DocuSign, Inc. will post -0.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Daniel D. Springer sold 356,479 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $229.61, for a total value of $81,851,143.19. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,660,721 shares in the company, valued at $381,318,148.81. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CRO Loren Alhadeff sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $258.85, for a total value of $1,294,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now owns 89,696 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,217,809.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 401,983 shares of company stock valued at $92,923,362. 5.06% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

DocuSign, Inc provides cloud based software in the United States and internationally. The company provides e-signature solution that enables businesses to digitally prepare, execute, and act on agreements. It also offers DocuSign CLM, which automates workflows across the entire agreement process; Intelligent Insights that use artificial intelligence to search and analyze agreements by legal concepts and clauses; Gen for Salesforce, which allows sales representatives to automatically generate agreements with a few clicks from within Salesforce; and Negotiate for Salesforce that supports for approvals, document comparisons, and version control.

