New England Investment & Retirement Group Inc. Has $2.02 Million Holdings in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

New England Investment & Retirement Group Inc. raised its holdings in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) by 35.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 13,988 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 3,664 shares during the quarter. New England Investment & Retirement Group Inc.’s holdings in Walmart were worth $2,016,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of WMT. Black Swift Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Walmart during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Greenhouse Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Walmart during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Walmart during the third quarter worth $28,000. Lipe & Dalton bought a new stake in Walmart during the third quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Corbenic Partners LLC grew its holdings in Walmart by 78.7% during the fourth quarter. Corbenic Partners LLC now owns 227 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 29.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE WMT traded up $0.68 during trading on Friday, reaching $138.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,201,992 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,282,494. The stock has a market capitalization of $391.40 billion, a PE ratio of 22.06, a P/E/G ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 0.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.29. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $144.68 and a 200 day moving average of $142.64. Walmart Inc. has a one year low of $102.00 and a one year high of $153.66.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The retailer reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by ($0.12). Walmart had a return on equity of 19.13% and a net margin of 3.30%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.38 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Walmart Inc. will post 5.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 7th will be paid a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 6th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.59%. Walmart’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.81%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on WMT. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Walmart from $170.00 to $166.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada set a $162.00 price objective on Walmart and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Barclays upped their price objective on Walmart from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Walmart from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Finally, FIX downgraded Walmart from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $157.00 to $131.00 in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $149.72.

In other news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 548,602 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.30, for a total transaction of $78,614,666.60. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,748,580 shares in the company, valued at approximately $967,071,514. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.49, for a total value of $76,245,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 9,673,580 shares in the company, valued at $1,475,124,214.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 8,965,000 shares of company stock worth $1,311,930,995 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 50.43% of the company’s stock.

Walmart Company Profile

Walmart Inc engages in the retail and wholesale operations in various formats worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, discount stores, drugstores, and convenience stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, asda.com, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

