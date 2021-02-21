New England Investment & Retirement Group Inc. Has $5.56 Million Stake in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

New England Investment & Retirement Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 4.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,717 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 918 shares during the period. PayPal makes up about 1.3% of New England Investment & Retirement Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position. New England Investment & Retirement Group Inc.’s holdings in PayPal were worth $5,555,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PYPL. Adams Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of PayPal during the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Advisory Alpha LLC bought a new stake in shares of PayPal during the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of PayPal by 646.7% during the fourth quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 112 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. RWM Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of PayPal during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, McCarthy Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of PayPal during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Institutional investors own 82.29% of the company’s stock.

Get PayPal alerts:

A number of research firms recently weighed in on PYPL. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of PayPal from $255.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Compass Point reissued a “buy” rating and set a $220.00 price target on shares of PayPal in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Atlantic Securities downgraded shares of PayPal from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of PayPal in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $297.00 target price for the company. Finally, Susquehanna upped their target price on shares of PayPal from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $274.68.

PYPL traded down $3.89 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $286.92. 9,413,810 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,396,024. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $82.07 and a 1-year high of $309.14. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $254.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $214.98. The stock has a market cap of $336.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 108.27, a PEG ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The credit services provider reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $6.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.09 billion. PayPal had a net margin of 15.48% and a return on equity of 18.31%. The firm’s revenue was up 23.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.86 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 2.8 EPS for the current year.

In other PayPal news, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $304.32, for a total value of $3,043,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 150,568 shares in the company, valued at $45,820,853.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Adele Louise Pentland sold 6,370 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $298.00, for a total transaction of $1,898,260.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 52,907 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,766,286. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 63,189 shares of company stock valued at $16,453,133. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

PayPal Company Profile

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and iZettle products. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

See Also: What does a neutral rating on stocks mean?

Receive News & Ratings for PayPal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PayPal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.