New England Investment & Retirement Group Inc. Raises Stake in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

New England Investment & Retirement Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) by 19.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,781 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 607 shares during the period. New England Investment & Retirement Group Inc.’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $2,081,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NOW. Regentatlantic Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of ServiceNow during the third quarter valued at approximately $200,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its position in shares of ServiceNow by 49.9% during the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,824 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $884,000 after buying an additional 607 shares during the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC raised its position in shares of ServiceNow by 4.7% during the third quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 981 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $475,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Deltec Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of ServiceNow during the third quarter valued at approximately $485,000. Finally, AMS Capital Ltda bought a new stake in shares of ServiceNow during the third quarter valued at approximately $4,850,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.20% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $500.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of ServiceNow in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $650.00 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $575.00 to $590.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Cowen boosted their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $600.00 to $620.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $500.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $566.86.

Shares of NOW traded down $5.07 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $570.73. 1,958,172 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,457,962. The firm has a market cap of $111.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 161.68, a PEG ratio of 12.70 and a beta of 1.14. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 12-month low of $238.93 and a 12-month high of $598.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $550.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $509.11.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The information technology services provider reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.11. ServiceNow had a net margin of 16.60% and a return on equity of 9.79%. The company had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.21 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.96 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 1.11 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Frederic B. Luddy sold 38,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $526.23, for a total value of $20,312,478.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $426,772.53. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Chirantan Jitendra Desai sold 1,563 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $535.00, for a total transaction of $836,205.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 33,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,770,560. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 87,312 shares of company stock valued at $47,048,637. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that defines, structures, consolidates, manages, and automates services for enterprises worldwide. The company offers information technology (IT) service management applications; and digital workflow products for customer service, human resources, security operations, integrated risk management, and other enterprise departments.

