New England Investment & Retirement Group Inc. Raises Stake in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

New England Investment & Retirement Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) by 19.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,827 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after buying an additional 1,781 shares during the period. New England Investment & Retirement Group Inc.’s holdings in Visa were worth $2,368,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Greenhouse Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Visa during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of Visa by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 18,669,445 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $4,083,568,000 after buying an additional 206,395 shares during the last quarter. Resource Management LLC raised its position in shares of Visa by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Resource Management LLC now owns 5,025 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $1,099,000 after buying an additional 229 shares during the last quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. increased its position in Visa by 10.1% in the fourth quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. now owns 12,469 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $2,727,000 after purchasing an additional 1,141 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Visa by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,058,188 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $1,106,378,000 after purchasing an additional 188,421 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.50% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Visa from $255.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and issued a $230.00 price target on shares of Visa in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Visa from $210.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Visa from $210.00 to $204.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and issued a $212.00 price target (down previously from $233.00) on shares of Visa in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $222.64.

Shares of V traded down $4.62 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $204.73. 15,011,520 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,343,063. The firm has a market cap of $399.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.95, a PEG ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.96. Visa Inc. has a 12-month low of $133.93 and a 12-month high of $220.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $206.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $204.50.

Visa (NYSE:V) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The credit-card processor reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.14. Visa had a net margin of 49.74% and a return on equity of 37.22%. The company had revenue of $5.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.52 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.46 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Visa Inc. will post 5.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 12th will be paid a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 11th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.40%.

In related news, insider Rajat Taneja sold 60,048 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total value of $13,210,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 310,904 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $68,398,880. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 11,193 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.00, for a total transaction of $2,350,530.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 11,193 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,350,530. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 82,398 shares of company stock valued at $17,896,223. 0.19% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

