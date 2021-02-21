New England Investment & Retirement Group Inc. Raises Stock Position in SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG)

New England Investment & Retirement Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG) by 13.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,516 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,019 shares during the period. New England Investment & Retirement Group Inc.’s holdings in SolarEdge Technologies were worth $2,718,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of SEDG. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in SolarEdge Technologies by 11.7% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,998,029 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,914,091,000 after purchasing an additional 628,326 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in SolarEdge Technologies by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,974,417 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $949,196,000 after purchasing an additional 170,784 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in SolarEdge Technologies by 2,920.4% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 803,752 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,568,000 after purchasing an additional 777,141 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in SolarEdge Technologies by 98.3% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 396,690 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $126,592,000 after purchasing an additional 196,656 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Polar Capital LLP lifted its position in SolarEdge Technologies by 39.3% during the third quarter. Polar Capital LLP now owns 383,784 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $91,475,000 after purchasing an additional 108,309 shares during the last quarter. 77.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:SEDG traded up $5.90 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $321.99. 931,885 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,357,514. The company has a fifty day moving average of $318.02 and a 200 day moving average of $265.61. SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $67.02 and a 12 month high of $377.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 3.79 and a current ratio of 4.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 94.15, a PEG ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 0.98.

SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The semiconductor company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.23). SolarEdge Technologies had a net margin of 11.55% and a return on equity of 19.31%. On average, analysts predict that SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. will post 2.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on SEDG shares. Johnson Rice lowered shares of SolarEdge Technologies from an “accumulate” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $258.00 to $313.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $371.00 to $387.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of SolarEdge Technologies in a report on Thursday, January 21st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $354.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of SolarEdge Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $286.06.

In other SolarEdge Technologies news, CFO Ronen Faier sold 279 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $331.02, for a total transaction of $92,354.58. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 61,320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,298,146.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director More Avery sold 2,841 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $294.72, for a total transaction of $837,299.52. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 119,591 shares in the company, valued at $35,245,859.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 5,384 shares of company stock worth $1,715,530. Insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

SolarEdge Technologies Company Profile

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells direct current (DC) optimized inverter systems for solar photovoltaic (PV) installations worldwide. Its SolarEdge system consists of inverters, power optimizers, communication devices, smart energy management solutions, and a cloud-based monitoring platform.

