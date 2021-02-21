New England Investment & Retirement Group Inc. Sells 1,119 Shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL)

New England Investment & Retirement Group Inc. lowered its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL) by 1.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 57,873 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,119 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF makes up about 1.6% of New England Investment & Retirement Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. New England Investment & Retirement Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $6,725,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hudock Inc. bought a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Motco increased its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 62.0% in the third quarter. Motco now owns 290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. JNBA Financial Advisors increased its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 133.3% in the third quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 67.8% in the third quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the last quarter.

BATS QUAL traded down $0.38 on Friday, reaching $119.01. The company had a trading volume of 555,522 shares. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $116.78 and its 200-day moving average is $109.86. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a 52 week low of $71.96 and a 52 week high of $88.63.

