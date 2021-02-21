New England Investment & Retirement Group Inc. Sells 1,437 Shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VDC)

New England Investment & Retirement Group Inc. lowered its stake in Vanguard Consumer Staples Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VDC) by 4.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,836 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,437 shares during the period. Vanguard Consumer Staples Index Fund ETF Shares accounts for approximately 1.3% of New England Investment & Retirement Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. New England Investment & Retirement Group Inc. owned 0.10% of Vanguard Consumer Staples Index Fund ETF Shares worth $5,537,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Greenhouse Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples Index Fund ETF Shares during the 4th quarter valued at $151,000. CIBC World Markets Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 10,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,880,000 after buying an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC now owns 73,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,844,000 after buying an additional 486 shares in the last quarter. HC Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. HC Advisors LLC now owns 13,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,269,000 after buying an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schnieders Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples Index Fund ETF Shares during the 4th quarter valued at $200,000.

Shares of VDC stock traded down $1.84 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $169.89. 155,564 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 155,299. Vanguard Consumer Staples Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12 month low of $120.70 and a 12 month high of $175.00. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $171.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $168.39.

Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Consumer Staples Index Fund, which seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Consumer Staples 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the consumer staples sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

