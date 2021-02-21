New Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:NGD) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.02 EPS

New Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:NGD) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The basic materials company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports. New Gold had a negative net margin of 9.92% and a negative return on equity of 4.10%.

Shares of NGD stock opened at $1.51 on Friday. New Gold has a 1 year low of $0.39 and a 1 year high of $2.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a PE ratio of -16.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.87. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $2.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 2.61 and a current ratio of 3.12.

NGD has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of New Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and issued a $3.75 target price on shares of New Gold in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. CIBC cut New Gold from a “sector outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. TheStreet raised New Gold from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, Raymond James set a $2.25 price objective on New Gold and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1.96.

New Gold Inc, an intermediate gold mining company, engages in the development and operation of mineral properties. It explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. The company's principal operating properties include 100% interests in the Rainy River gold-silver mine located in Ontario, Canada; and New Afton gold-copper mine located in British Columbia, Canada.

