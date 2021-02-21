New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (NYSE:EDU) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (NYSE:EDU) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the nine brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $176.38.

EDU has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group from $191.00 to $194.00 and gave the company a “conviction-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th.

EDU opened at $192.77 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $179.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $164.54. New Oriental Education & Technology Group has a 1 year low of $102.01 and a 1 year high of $199.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.56 billion, a PE ratio of 81.34 and a beta of 0.95.

New Oriental Education & Technology Group (NYSE:EDU) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 21st. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.18. New Oriental Education & Technology Group had a net margin of 10.85% and a return on equity of 12.98%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.36 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that New Oriental Education & Technology Group will post 3.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State of Wisconsin Investment Board raised its stake in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 93.3% during the fourth quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 54,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,164,000 after purchasing an additional 26,400 shares during the period. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. raised its stake in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 33.3% during the fourth quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 224,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,776,000 after purchasing an additional 56,114 shares during the period. Perpetual Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $5,637,000. TCW Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,091,000. Finally, Paradiem LLC purchased a new stake in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,381,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.65% of the company’s stock.

About New Oriental Education & Technology Group

New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc provides private educational services under the New Oriental brand in the People's Republic of China. It operates through K-12 AST, Test Preparation and Other Courses; and Others segments. The company offers test preparation courses to students taking language and entrance exams used by educational institutions in the United States, the People's Republic of China, and the Commonwealth countries; and after-school tutoring courses for middle and high school students to enhance their exam scores, as well as for children to teach English.

