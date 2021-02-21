New York Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:NYMT) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of New York Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:NYMT) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the nine analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $4.08.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on NYMT shares. BTIG Research started coverage on shares of New York Mortgage Trust in a report on Monday, November 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Bank of America raised their target price on New York Mortgage Trust from $3.00 to $3.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Maxim Group upgraded New York Mortgage Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.50 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut New York Mortgage Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday.

Get New York Mortgage Trust alerts:

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NYMT. Two Sigma Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of New York Mortgage Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Conning Inc. purchased a new position in shares of New York Mortgage Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of New York Mortgage Trust by 125.5% in the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,650 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 4,258 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new position in shares of New York Mortgage Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, OmniStar Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of New York Mortgage Trust in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Institutional investors own 53.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYMT opened at $4.09 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.09 and a beta of 2.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 45.25 and a current ratio of 45.25. New York Mortgage Trust has a fifty-two week low of $0.98 and a fifty-two week high of $6.34. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $3.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.19.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 17th were paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.78%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 16th. This is a boost from New York Mortgage Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. New York Mortgage Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.50%.

New York Mortgage Trust Company Profile

New York Mortgage Trust, Inc acquires, invests in, finances, and manages mortgage-related and residential housing-related assets in the United States. Its investment portfolio includes structured multi-family property investments, such as multi-family commercial mortgage-backed securities and preferred equity in, and mezzanine loans to owners of multi-family properties; residential mortgage loans, including distressed residential mortgage loans, non-qualified mortgage loans, second mortgages, residential bridge loans, and other residential mortgage loans; non-agency residential mortgage-backed securities(RMBS); agency RMBS and CMBS; and other mortgage-related, residential housing-related, and credit-related assets.

Recommended Story: Fundamental Analysis

Receive News & Ratings for New York Mortgage Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New York Mortgage Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.