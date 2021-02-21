New York State Common Retirement Fund Buys 30,554 Shares of Atlassian Co. Plc (NASDAQ:TEAM)

New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of Atlassian Co. Plc (NASDAQ:TEAM) by 7.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 466,160 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 30,554 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned 0.35% of Atlassian worth $109,021,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Jennison Associates LLC increased its position in Atlassian by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 6,283,895 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,469,615,000 after acquiring an additional 283,238 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Atlassian by 11.6% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,703,102 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $866,045,000 after buying an additional 384,661 shares during the period. Pendal Group Limited increased its stake in Atlassian by 10.7% during the 3rd quarter. Pendal Group Limited now owns 2,660,555 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $483,662,000 after acquiring an additional 257,568 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in Atlassian by 60.1% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,816,304 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $330,186,000 after acquiring an additional 681,744 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hardman Johnston Global Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Atlassian by 238.0% during the 3rd quarter. Hardman Johnston Global Advisors LLC now owns 1,696,057 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $308,326,000 after purchasing an additional 1,194,281 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.46% of the company’s stock.

Get Atlassian alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ TEAM opened at $258.41 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $236.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $207.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.15 billion, a P/E ratio of -142.77, a P/E/G ratio of 155.95 and a beta of 0.99. Atlassian Co. Plc has a 1-year low of $110.01 and a 1-year high of $262.40.

Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The technology company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.05. Atlassian had a positive return on equity of 2.57% and a negative net margin of 25.82%. The firm had revenue of $501.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $473.87 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.37 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Atlassian Co. Plc will post 0.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TEAM has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Atlassian from $250.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. KeyCorp raised their target price on Atlassian from $255.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Truist downgraded Atlassian from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $162.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Macquarie began coverage on Atlassian in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on shares of Atlassian from $225.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $231.76.

Atlassian Company Profile

Atlassian Corporation Plc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, licenses, and maintains various software products worldwide. It provides project tracking, content creation and sharing, and service management products. The company's products include JIRA, a workflow management system that enables teams to plan, organize, track, and manage their work and projects; Confluence, a content collaboration platform that is used to create, share, organize, and discuss projects; and Trello, a collaboration and organization product, which captures and adds structure to fluid fast-forming work for teams.

Featured Story: What are some reasons analysts would give stocks a buy rating?

Receive News & Ratings for Atlassian Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atlassian and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.