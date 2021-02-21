New York State Common Retirement Fund Decreases Position in Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO)

New York State Common Retirement Fund trimmed its position in Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO) by 4.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 346,833 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 16,928 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned approximately 0.18% of Moody’s worth $100,665,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Moody’s in the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Magellan Asset Management Ltd acquired a new position in Moody’s in the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Moody’s by 59.8% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 139 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC acquired a new stake in Moody’s during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $49,000. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Moody’s by 125.3% in the 4th quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 169 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.31% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP John J. Goggins sold 16,223 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $278.58, for a total value of $4,519,403.34. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,741 shares in the company, valued at $6,613,767.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Raymond W. Mcdaniel sold 42,662 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $279.99, for a total value of $11,944,933.38. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 270,908 shares in the company, valued at approximately $75,851,530.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on MCO shares. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Moody’s from $305.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Moody’s from $300.00 to $292.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Atlantic Securities raised shares of Moody’s from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 26th. Raymond James reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Moody’s in a report on Thursday, December 31st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Moody’s in a report on Monday, November 30th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $300.00 price target for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Moody’s has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $299.73.

NYSE:MCO opened at $280.42 on Friday. Moody’s Co. has a 52-week low of $164.19 and a 52-week high of $305.95. The company has a quick ratio of 2.49, a current ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.77. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $275.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $279.97. The company has a market capitalization of $52.66 billion, a PE ratio of 29.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.18.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The business services provider reported $1.91 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.97 by ($0.06). Moody’s had a net margin of 34.31% and a return on equity of 170.55%. The business had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.22 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.00 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Moody’s Co. will post 10.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.88%. This is a boost from Moody’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 24th. Moody’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.02%.

Moody’s Company Profile

Moody's Corporation provides credit ratings and assessment services; and credit, capital markets, and economic research, data, and analytical tools worldwide. It operates through two segments, Moody's Investors Service and Moody's Analytics. The Moody's Investors Service segment publishes credit ratings and provides assessment services on various debt obligations and entities that issue such obligations, such as various corporate and governmental obligations, structured finance securities, and commercial paper programs.

