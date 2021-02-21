New York State Common Retirement Fund Decreases Position in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY)

New York State Common Retirement Fund decreased its holdings in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY) by 2.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 387,973 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 9,400 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned about 0.16% of Workday worth $92,962,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bainco International Investors acquired a new position in Workday during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Workday in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Workday in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in Workday during the 3rd quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Pathstone Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in Workday during the 3rd quarter valued at about $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.98% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on WDAY. OTR Global raised Workday to a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Workday from $265.00 to $260.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 20th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Workday from $215.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 20th. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Workday in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $265.00 target price for the company. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on Workday from $255.00 to $278.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $254.38.

In related news, CEO Aneel Bhusri sold 6,838 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.55, for a total value of $1,542,310.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, EVP Richard Harry Sauer sold 914 shares of Workday stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.67, for a total transaction of $206,262.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 549,873 shares of company stock worth $124,480,122. Insiders own 26.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WDAY stock opened at $276.34 on Friday. Workday, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $107.75 and a fifty-two week high of $282.77. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $243.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $223.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $66.32 billion, a P/E ratio of -147.77 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.45.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 18th. The software maker reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.19. Workday had a negative net margin of 10.77% and a negative return on equity of 10.56%. The company had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.09 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.53 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Workday, Inc. will post -0.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Workday Company Profile

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications worldwide. Its applications help its customers to manage critical business functions and optimize their financial and human capital resources. The company offers Workday Financial Management application that provides functions of general ledger, accounting, accounts payable and receivable, cash and asset management, revenue management, and grants management, as well as project and resource management, time and expense tracking, project billing, revenue recognition, financial reporting, and analytics.

