New York State Common Retirement Fund Decreases Stock Holdings in Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD)

New York State Common Retirement Fund lessened its holdings in Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD) by 2.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 95,337 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 2,642 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned about 0.40% of Mettler-Toledo International worth $108,654,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Ellevest Inc. grew its position in Mettler-Toledo International by 133.3% in the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 35 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Mettler-Toledo International during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Mettler-Toledo International in the 4th quarter worth $34,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Mettler-Toledo International by 91.7% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 46 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Alpha LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International during the third quarter valued at about $51,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.18% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MTD opened at $1,165.45 on Friday. Mettler-Toledo International Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $579.40 and a fifty-two week high of $1,271.67. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $1,204.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1,084.47. The firm has a market cap of $27.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.64, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 0.99.

Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $9.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $8.72 by $0.54. Mettler-Toledo International had a return on equity of 144.89% and a net margin of 19.36%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $7.78 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Mettler-Toledo International Inc. will post 25 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on MTD. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Mettler-Toledo International in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price target on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,150.00 to $1,200.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Cleveland Research raised Mettler-Toledo International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $1,100.00 to $1,300.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their target price on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,150.00 to $1,200.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Mettler-Toledo International currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $897.85.

In related news, Chairman Robert F. Spoerry sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,200.00, for a total transaction of $1,200,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 7,299 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,758,800. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Patrick Kaltenbach bought 50 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $1,170.00 per share, for a total transaction of $58,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,266 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,481,220. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 15,700 shares of company stock worth $18,886,523. Corporate insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

About Mettler-Toledo International

Mettler-Toledo International Inc manufactures and supplies precision instruments and services worldwide. It operates in five segments: U.S. Operations, Swiss Operations, Western European Operations, Chinese Operations, and Other. The company offers weighing instruments for laboratory, industrial, packaging, logistics, and food retailing applications; various related analytical instruments and automated chemistry solutions used in drug and chemical compound discovery and development; metal detection and other end-of-line product inspection systems used in production and packaging for food processing and packaging, pharmaceutical, packaged consumer goods, and other industries; and solutions that are used in various process analytics applications.

