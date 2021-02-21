New York State Common Retirement Fund Decreases Stock Position in DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY)

New York State Common Retirement Fund lowered its position in DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY) by 3.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,811,214 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 71,633 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned about 0.83% of DENTSPLY SIRONA worth $94,835,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,536,344 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $723,136,000 after purchasing an additional 348,018 shares during the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 21.3% during the 3rd quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 4,865,730 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $212,778,000 after acquiring an additional 854,910 shares during the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd grew its position in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 36.7% in the 3rd quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 2,672,755 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $116,880,000 after acquiring an additional 717,336 shares during the last quarter. Sound Shore Management Inc CT increased its stake in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 14.9% in the third quarter. Sound Shore Management Inc CT now owns 1,713,800 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $74,944,000 after purchasing an additional 222,055 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA bought a new stake in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA during the third quarter worth $70,143,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.00% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Willie A. Deese sold 10,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.50, for a total value of $510,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 22,477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,135,088.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.53% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

XRAY opened at $52.76 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 3.10 and a quick ratio of 2.38. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $56.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $49.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -229.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.06 and a beta of 0.98. DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. has a 1-year low of $31.58 and a 1-year high of $60.47.

XRAY has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from $51.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. HC Wainwright raised their price objective on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $49.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded DENTSPLY SIRONA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.47.

DENTSPLY SIRONA Profile

DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets various dental products and technologies, and other consumable dental products and equipment primarily for the professional dental market worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Technologies & Equipment; and Consumables. Its dental supplies include endodontic instruments and materials, dental anesthetics, prophylaxis pastes, dental sealants, impression materials, restorative materials, tooth whiteners, and topical fluoride products; and small equipment products comprise dental hand pieces, intraoral curing light systems, dental diagnostic systems, and ultrasonic scalers and polishers.

