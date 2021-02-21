New York State Common Retirement Fund Has $100.67 Million Position in Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO)

New York State Common Retirement Fund cut its stake in Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO) by 4.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 346,833 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 16,928 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned approximately 0.18% of Moody’s worth $100,665,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MCO. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Moody’s in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Magellan Asset Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Moody’s during the 3rd quarter worth $38,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Moody’s by 59.8% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 139 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC acquired a new stake in shares of Moody’s in the 3rd quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in Moody’s by 125.3% in the fourth quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 169 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.31% of the company’s stock.

MCO has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Atlantic Securities raised Moody’s from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 26th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Moody’s from $305.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Moody’s in a research report on Monday, November 30th. They set a “hold” rating and a $300.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Moody’s in a report on Thursday, December 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Moody’s from $300.00 to $292.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $299.73.

Shares of NYSE:MCO opened at $280.42 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $275.49 and a 200-day moving average of $279.97. The firm has a market cap of $52.66 billion, a PE ratio of 29.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.77, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a current ratio of 2.49. Moody’s Co. has a twelve month low of $164.19 and a twelve month high of $305.95.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 11th. The business services provider reported $1.91 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.97 by ($0.06). Moody’s had a return on equity of 170.55% and a net margin of 34.31%. The company had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.22 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.00 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Moody’s Co. will post 10.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 25th will be given a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 24th. This is a boost from Moody’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. Moody’s’s payout ratio is 27.02%.

In related news, CEO Raymond W. Mcdaniel sold 42,662 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $279.99, for a total value of $11,944,933.38. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 270,908 shares in the company, valued at $75,851,530.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP John J. Goggins sold 16,223 shares of Moody’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $278.58, for a total value of $4,519,403.34. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 23,741 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,613,767.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.79% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Moody's Corporation provides credit ratings and assessment services; and credit, capital markets, and economic research, data, and analytical tools worldwide. It operates through two segments, Moody's Investors Service and Moody's Analytics. The Moody's Investors Service segment publishes credit ratings and provides assessment services on various debt obligations and entities that issue such obligations, such as various corporate and governmental obligations, structured finance securities, and commercial paper programs.

